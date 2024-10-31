Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,378,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,652,000 after purchasing an additional 706,437 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 248,050 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $3,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

