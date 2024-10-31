Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 807,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 219,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 159,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.65 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

