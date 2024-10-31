Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3,125.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.8% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $499.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

