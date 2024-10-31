Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes $177,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

