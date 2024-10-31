Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $327,525.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

