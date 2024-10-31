Financial Survey: Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) vs. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Annovis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Annovis Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annovis Bio and Amneal Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$56.20 million ($5.12) -1.87 Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.60 billion 1.02 -$83.99 million ($0.56) -15.30

Profitability

Annovis Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amneal Pharmaceuticals. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annovis Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Annovis Bio and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -876.22% -374.65% Amneal Pharmaceuticals -6.72% 1,235.03% 4.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Annovis Bio and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 0 1 5 1 3.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Annovis Bio presently has a consensus target price of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 236.65%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Annovis Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Annovis Bio beats Amneal Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is also developing ANVS405, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 efficacy studies, an intravenous drug for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials, an orally administered drug to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products. The Specialty segment develops, promotes, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, including Parkinson's disease, and endocrine disorders. This segment also provides Rytary, an oral capsule formulation of carbidopa-levodopa to treat Parkinson's disease, post-encephalitic parkinsonism, and parkinsonism; Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and IPX203, a pipeline product for Parkinson's disease. The AvKARE segment offers pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. This segment also distributes bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names; and packages and distributes pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. It sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

