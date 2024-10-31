Financial Survey: scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) and Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Intellipharmaceutics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals -252.18% -201.84% -70.42% Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of scPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of scPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Intellipharmaceutics International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for scPharmaceuticals and Intellipharmaceutics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

scPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 303.59%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Intellipharmaceutics International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals $24.05 million 6.69 -$54.81 million ($1.48) -3.01 Intellipharmaceutics International $660,000.00 0.00 -$2.89 million ($0.16) N/A

Intellipharmaceutics International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than scPharmaceuticals. scPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellipharmaceutics International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellipharmaceutics International beats scPharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX. The company's product pipeline also includes SCP-111 (furosemide injection), an investigational pH neutral aqueous furosemide formulation that is being developed for subcutaneous administration outside of the hospital setting, including patient self-administration in the home; and SCP-111 Autoinjector, an investigational single-entity, drug-device combination product candidate consisting of a prefilled syringe containing SCP-111, preloaded into a commercially available, fixed single dose, disposable, two step mechanical autoinjector. It has a collaboration agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; and Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, it provides Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, the company is developing OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Regabatin XR, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. It has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

