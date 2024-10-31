First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after buying an additional 61,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

