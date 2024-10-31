First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 330,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 261,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 153,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

