Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,700 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after buying an additional 4,798,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,374,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,562,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,911,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 240,385 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

JNPR stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

