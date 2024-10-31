Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Haleon by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

