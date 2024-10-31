Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $547.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $551.11 and a 200-day moving average of $545.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.56 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

