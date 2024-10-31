Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USHY opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.