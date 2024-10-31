Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $30,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKST. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 429,983 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1,600.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 175,008 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 176.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 102.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

PKST opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.63.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKST

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.