Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $30,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKST. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 429,983 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1,600.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 175,008 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 176.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 102.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
PKST opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.63.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
