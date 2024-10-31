Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DOC opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

