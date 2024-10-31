Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

