Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,617 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 890.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 156,028.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,284,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,657,000 after buying an additional 7,280,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

Broadcom stock opened at $176.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

