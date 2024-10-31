FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 480,537 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 44.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

