FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.25 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.