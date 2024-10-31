FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 542,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.25 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

