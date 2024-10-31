Getaround (GETR) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 13 public companies in the “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Getaround to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 88 383 446 34 2.45

As a group, “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies have a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Getaround’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -23.78% -645.08% -23.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Getaround and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getaround and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.06 Getaround Competitors $4.29 billion $128.24 million 9.55

Getaround’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getaround rivals beat Getaround on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

