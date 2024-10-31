Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.46% of Global X MLP ETF worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 368.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

