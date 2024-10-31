Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after buying an additional 516,942 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after acquiring an additional 256,702 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $25,893,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,773,872.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,773,872.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.7 %

GWRE stock opened at $189.50 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.49 and a 12-month high of $191.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,457.69, a PEG ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.