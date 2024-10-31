GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.61 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

