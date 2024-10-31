Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

