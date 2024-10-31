Head to Head Survey: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) & California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 5.41% 4.09% 0.32% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $127.61 million 3.36 $23.19 million $0.57 32.63 California International Bank, N.A. $4.85 million 3.51 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Carter Bankshares and California International Bank, N.A.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carter Bankshares and California International Bank, N.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About California International Bank, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.