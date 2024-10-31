Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

DOC opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $9,691,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $3,167,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.