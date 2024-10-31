Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 45 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.61 and its 200 day moving average is $361.03. The stock has a market cap of $389.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.61 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

