Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $238.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $240.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.91.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Melius lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.