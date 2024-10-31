Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 327.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

