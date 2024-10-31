Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 564,729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 521,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.