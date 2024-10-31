Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,405,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 1,090,404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 457,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 666,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 389,377 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 459,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 400,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $674.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.