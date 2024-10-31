Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.61% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 340,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 62,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

EJAN stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

