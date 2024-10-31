Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 360.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 104.7% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BMAR opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.