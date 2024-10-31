Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $2,855,916.18.

On Monday, October 14th, James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total value of $2,773,016.96.

On Monday, October 7th, James Edgemond sold 7,794 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $2,771,078.76.

On Monday, September 30th, James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $2,794,367.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total value of $2,760,095.84.

On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $361.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $377.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,316,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.