Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

