Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 5,874 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 263,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,658,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $227.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.35. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

