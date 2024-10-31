Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 37,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

