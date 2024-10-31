Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,030,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,887,000 after acquiring an additional 68,698 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

