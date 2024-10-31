Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average of $159.22. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.22 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

