Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $857,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $222.77 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.29 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

