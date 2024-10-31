Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $40.88 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

