Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,495 shares of company stock valued at $18,513,858. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $230.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $244.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

