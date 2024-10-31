Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.24 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

