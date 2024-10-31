Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $871,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,576,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,280,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of HL opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

