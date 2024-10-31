Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $928,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after buying an additional 676,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 111,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 159,342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy & Cox raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% during the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 343,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period.

BATS:FAUG opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

