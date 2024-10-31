Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $179.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.17 and its 200 day moving average is $171.19. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

