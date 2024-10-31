Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $147.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

