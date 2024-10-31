Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,381,000 after acquiring an additional 437,404 shares during the period. Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,025,000. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,381,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 691,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 269,577 shares during the period.

JQUA opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

