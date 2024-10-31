Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.28 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

